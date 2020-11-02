Avril introduces Mindfulness curriculum for schools and colleges

Avril Q, one of India's leading Mindfulness coaches, has been integrating Mindfulness Programmes into the regular academic curriculum of schools and colleges to benefit both teachers and students alike. She has been working with academic institutions to custom design mindfulness programmes, as part of classroom learning, by integrating it into curriculum-themed activities through exercises in breathing, sensory experience, guided imagery, and movement.

Avril says, "These days' parents, teachers and students are stressed and anxious. Our lives are busy, and we often find our thoughts ruminating about the past or worrying about the future. We need mindfulness because it teaches us to live in the present moment, enjoying and experiencing what's in front of us. The ancient technique of Mindfulness is a priceless gift for children as they grow up and head out into an increasingly stressful world. " Research has shown that Integrating Mindfulness in Classroom Curriculum has a lot of benefits like • Improved memory and concentration • Increased confidence and self-esteem • Improved sense of self-worth • Greater creativity • Feelings of calmness and inner peace • Higher grades and test scores • Improved behavioral profile • Improved inter-student relationships • Enhanced cognitive function and learning skills Educators know that children learn best in an environment where they feel safe, comfortable and relaxed. Mindfulness equips children with the gift of lifelong learning and the tools to become kind and productive adults. Now more than ever, teaching mindfulness in the classroom is a necessity. Avril has studied mindfulness theory and practise for over 12 years from teachers like Lama Zopa Rinpoche, Dzongsar Khyentse Rinpoche and Ling Rinpoche. She was initiated into Tantra by the Dalai Lama in 2014.