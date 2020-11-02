Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools reopen in Uttarakhand for Classes 10 & 12, thin students' attendance

The schools had been instructed to allow only 50 per cent of students to attend the classes everyday wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms besides sanitisation of hands, classes and school buses transporting them to their schools at regular intervals. However, parents were unwilling to let their wards resume classes as COVID cases are still on the rise in the state.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:39 IST
Schools reopen in Uttarakhand for Classes 10 & 12, thin students' attendance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Most schools reopened in Uttarakhand for Classes 10 and 12 on Monday after remaining closed for eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the students' attendance remained thin. However, many leading schools did not reopen saying they will reopen after Diwali.

The prevailing sense of insecurity among people due to the pandemic reflected in the number of students attending the classes which remained limited to 20 per cent, a school official said. Schools that reopened on Monday strictly followed the COVID-19 guidelines permitting students to enter the premises with their face masks on only after their thermal screening. Prayer assemblies were not held due to social distancing norms.

School buildings were thoroughly sanitised before the gates were thrown open and students who did not come wearing any face covers were offered masks at the gates. They were allowed to occupy alternate benches inside their classrooms, school authorities here said. Several private schools that did not open on Monday said they will open for Classes 10 and 12 after Diwali.

The state government had recently permitted schools to reopen only for Classes 10 and 12 from November 2 after a cabinet decision to this effect last month. The schools had been instructed to allow only 50 per cent of students to attend the classes everyday wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms besides sanitisation of hands, classes and school buses transporting them to their schools at regular intervals.

However, parents were unwilling to let their wards resume classes as COVID cases are still on the rise in the state.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. surpasses 95 million early ballots on eve of Election Day

More than 95 million Americans had cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election by Monday, according to a tally by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, a harbinger of what is expected to be the highest turnout of m...

Five people from UP killed in road accident in Haryana's Sonipat; eight injured

Five people died while eight more sustained injuries when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryanas Sonipat district on Monday, police said. Fourteen people of Meerut district of Uttar ...

Punjab CM expands contact tracing to 15 people, makes RT-PCR rule

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered the expansion of contact tracing of positive patients to 15 persons and made it mandatory for hospitals and radiology labs conducting CT scans to report such patients to the st...

All arrangements in place for Nagaland assembly bypolls: CEO

Adequate security forces have been deployed and COVID-19 safety procedures are in place for smooth conduct of bypolls to two assembly constituencies in Nagaland on Tuesday, state Chief Electoral Officer CEO Abhijit Sinha said. By-elections ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020