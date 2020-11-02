Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand's first-ever Indian-origin minister

"This is a Cabinet and an executive that is based on merit but also happens to be incredibly diverse," Ardern said, days after her centre-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in the country's general election. The new executive will be sworn in on Friday, which will be followed by the Cabinet's first meeting.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:55 IST
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand's first-ever Indian-origin minister
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@priyancazlp)

Priyanca Radhakrishnan on Monday became New Zealand's first-ever Indian-origin minister after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inducted five new ministers into her executive, two weeks after her party won a landslide victory in the country's general election. "Today has been an incredibly special day. I'm feeling a lot of things including an overwhelming sense of privilege to become part of our Government," the 41-year-old Labour Party leader said.

"Huge thanks to everyone who has taken the time to message/call/text congratulatory messages- thank you all. Humbled to be appointed a Minister and I'm looking forward to working with an incredible line up of Ministerial and caucus colleagues this term," she said in a Facebook post. She was born in Chennai but her family is from Paravoor in Kerala. She went to school in Singapore before moving to New Zealand to further her education. She has spent her work life advocating on behalf of people whose voices are often unheard – women survivors of domestic violence, and migrant workers who have been exploited.

She was elected first as a Member of Parliament in September 2017. In 2019, she was appointed the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister for Ethnic Communities.

Her work in that area has helped her build the base for her new role of Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities. In addition to this, she has become the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector and Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment.

She has become New Zealand's first-ever Kiwi Indian Minister, the New Zealand Herald newspaper quoted Indian Weekender as saying. Radhakrishnan, who is from the 2017 intake of new MPs, is a minister outside of the Cabinet.

She lives in Auckland with her husband. Announcing the names of the new ministers, Prime Minister Ardern said: "I am excited to be bringing in some new talent, with first-hand experience in the areas that they will be working in, and reflecting the New Zealand that elected us on the 17th of October".

"Within this lineup, I'm playing to people's strengths," she said. "This is a Cabinet and an executive that is based on merit but also happens to be incredibly diverse," Ardern said, days after her centre-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in the country's general election.

The new executive will be sworn in on Friday, which will be followed by the Cabinet's first meeting. "Much of what we're focused on is making sure we've got our economic recovery hastened," the 40-year-old prime minister said.

If ministers don't deliver, they will be shown the door, Ardern warned.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha DGP inaugurates cybercrime complex

Cyber police stations of the Criminal Investigation Department CID, the Crime Branch and the Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children CCPWC of Odisha have come under one roof the Cybercrime Complex - which was inaugurated here on Mo...

U.S. Supreme Court lets inmate confined to filthy prison cell sue guards

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Texas inmate to pursue his claim against prison officials that his civil rights were violated by being locked up in cells with extremely filthy conditions.The justices, in an unsigned opinion, set ...

U.S. surpasses 95 million early ballots on eve of Election Day

More than 95 million Americans had cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election by Monday, according to a tally by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, a harbinger of what is expected to be the highest turnout of m...

Five people from UP killed in road accident in Haryana's Sonipat; eight injured

Five people died while eight more sustained injuries when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryanas Sonipat district on Monday, police said. Fourteen people of Meerut district of Uttar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020