Death toll from Kabul University attack rises to at least 35 - government sources

The death toll from Monday's attack on Kabul University has risen to at least 35, most of them students, two government sources said on Tuesday. The sources told Reuters around 50 people had been wounded in the attack, which was claimed by Islamic State.

Gunmen stormed Kabul University, shooting at students in their classroom and clashing with security forces for hours on Monday.

