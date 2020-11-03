Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Our classes are packed": Paris school kids clash with police in COVID-19 protest

Riot police pepper-sprayed students after they blockaded a Paris high school on Tuesday in a protest over inadequate COVID-19 sanitary measures. "Our classes are packed, with students sitting side by side," said Jean, a pupil at the Lycee Colbert.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:05 IST
"Our classes are packed": Paris school kids clash with police in COVID-19 protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Riot police pepper-sprayed students after they blockaded a Paris high school on Tuesday in a protest over inadequate COVID-19 sanitary measures. Several dozen students used wheelie bins, metal grills and supermarkets trolleys to block access to the entrance of the Lycee Colbert in central Paris during the morning and hung a banner reading "on strike" from a ground floor window.

Some students hurled coloured liquid and glass projectiles when riot officers moved in, using pepper spray and their shields to push the pupils back. "Our classes are packed, with students sitting side by side," said Jean, a pupil at the Lycee Colbert. "They've tried to rearrange the tables but it changes nothing because there's still 30 of us in a class."

Class sizes should be halved, the students demanded. A representative of the Lycee Colbert said the school was open in the afternoon. There were similar protests at several other Paris schools, French media reported.

President Emmanuel Macron ordered France back into lockdown last Friday but he left schools open, unlike the first confinement in the spring. France reported more than 52,000 new COVID-19 infections on Monday.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

London's FTSE 100 logs best day in two months as banks surge

Londons FTSE 100 scored its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two months on Tuesday, getting a boost from banks on rising bets of more stimulus measures to soften the economic blow from a new wave of coronavirus infections.The blue-...

Soumitra Chatterjee remains critical

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical Tuesday and he was administered dialysis to lessen the stress on his kidney, a statement by one of the doctors attending him at the private hospital here said in a statemen...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides, stocks rise as investors lean toward Biden

The dollar slid and global equity markets jumped on Tuesday on bets of increased stimulus if Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election against President Donald Trump, but gold prices gained on the prospect of contested voting results. S...

Mysterious robocalls - but no evidence of U.S. election hacking

Voters in several U.S. states have received mysterious robocalls urging them to stay home on Election Day, according to state and party officials. But midday Eastern time - with more than half the expected number of American ballots already...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020