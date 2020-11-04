Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt school guest teacher attempts self-immolation accusing principal of harassment

A guest teacher at a Delhi government school allegedly tried to immolate himself on Wednesday, accusing the principal of harassment, police said. No immediate reaction was available from the school authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:25 IST
Delhi govt school guest teacher attempts self-immolation accusing principal of harassment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A guest teacher at a Delhi government school allegedly tried to immolate himself on Wednesday, accusing the principal of harassment, police said. Thirty-year-old Rahul Malik, a resident of Vasant Vihar in Haryana's Palwal, consumed some poisonous substance and tried to set himself ablaze using petrol at the school in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, the police said.

Malik was rushed to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where his condition was stated to be stable. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena, Malik has been working as a guest teacher at the school since 2013.

He told the police that the principal called him to the school daily even though government guidelines stipulate his attendance on alternate days, and harassed him, driving him to attempt suicide. No immediate reaction was available from the school authorities.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient gives birth to triplets in Telangana

A COVID-19 patient gave birth to triplets, two boys and one girl, in Nizamabad in Telangana and they were discharged on Wednesday after successful treatment for 12 days. The woman conceived four years after marriage following medical treatm...

Soumitra Chatterjee critical but stable

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Wednesday as he continued to be on ventilator support and his haemoglobin and platelet counts remained on the lower side. Chattrejees neurological condition a...

Vienna gunman rampaged alone, intelligence was fumbled - Austrian minister

Large quantities of mobile phone footage have confirmed that the jihadist who killed four people in a rampage in Vienna on Monday was the only gunman, but Austria fumbled intelligence on him, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesda...

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Womens T20 Challenge in Sharjah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020