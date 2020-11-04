Delhi govt school guest teacher attempts self-immolation accusing principal of harassment

A guest teacher at a Delhi government school allegedly tried to immolate himself on Wednesday, accusing the principal of harassment, police said. Thirty-year-old Rahul Malik, a resident of Vasant Vihar in Haryana's Palwal, consumed some poisonous substance and tried to set himself ablaze using petrol at the school in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, the police said.

Malik was rushed to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where his condition was stated to be stable. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena, Malik has been working as a guest teacher at the school since 2013.

He told the police that the principal called him to the school daily even though government guidelines stipulate his attendance on alternate days, and harassed him, driving him to attempt suicide. No immediate reaction was available from the school authorities.