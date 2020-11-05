Surgeon in Hyderabad honoured with Lankan award

Left Menu
Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI): Surgeon P Raghu Ram, a Padma Shri awardee and the president of The Association of Surgeons of India, was conferred the Honorary Fellowship of the College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka. I dedicate this award to my motherland, my family and my patients." Raghu Ram was conferred the Padma Shri in 2015 and the Dr B.

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI): Surgeon P Raghu Ram, a Padma Shri awardee and the president of The Association of Surgeons of India, was conferred the Honorary Fellowship of the College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka. Ram was honoured during a virtual inaugural ceremony on Thursday at the 49th Annual Sri Lanka Surgical Congress.

The theme of the conference was 'Professionalism, Pragmatism & Pluralism.' Raghu Ram delivered a keynote address on 'The Art & Science of Oncoplastic Breast Conserving Surgery.' Established 49 years ago, The College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka is the scientific and educational organisation for surgery of all surgical specialties in Sri Lanka, Raghu Ram said in a press release. The honorary fellowship is the highest recognition and honour bestowed by the Sri Lankan Surgical College on a select few surgeons worldwide, the release said.

Expressing happiness, Raghu Ram said, "I am most humbled and grateful for being handpicked by The College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka for this very prestigious honour. I dedicate this award to my motherland, my family and my patients." Raghu Ram was conferred the Padma Shri in 2015 and the Dr B. C. Roy National award in 2016..

