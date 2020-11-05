Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday said that schools can recover only tuition fee from students till the government declares that the coronavirus pandemic is over.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:09 IST
Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday said that schools can recover only tuition fee from students till the government declares that the coronavirus pandemic is over. It also directed that fees shall not be increased for the academic year 2020-21.

Hearing several public interest litigations, the High Court's Jabalpur bench also directed that the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff shall be paid regularly, and a reduction, if any, shall not be more than 20 percent. The PILs demanded waiver of school fees in view of the economic distress caused by the pandemic, said advocate Dinesh Upadhyay, the petitioners' lawyer.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice R K Dubey noted that though the schools are presently closed, they still have to pay salaries. As private unaided educational institutions do not receive funds from the government, they are entirely dependent on fees, the judges observed.

The students/parents shall pay the tuition fee which will not include fees towards other heads such as library charges, laboratory fee, computer fee, the court order said. "Unaided private institutions shall ensure that the students of all ranks are not deprived of the quality education/learning by adopting digital/online education platform evolved by the Government of India," it said.

Further, as "entire physical activities in the schools are at standstill and the teaching is imparted through virtual mode, therefore, we direct that there shall not be increment in fee for Session 2020-21", the HC said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh standoff: Indian Army to press for expeditious disengagement at 8th round of military talks

The Indian Army is set to press for comprehensive disengagement of troops by the Chinese PLA from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday, official sources said. The talks are s...

Odisha approves 5 mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore

The Odisha government on Thursday accorded in-principle approval for five mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore which upon grounding will generate employment for 31,979 people, official sources said. The mega investment proposals ...

Maha minister pushes for firecracker-free Diwali amid pandemic

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said he favours a firecracker-free Diwali this year to reduce air pollution and prevent rise in coronavirus cases. In a media statement released here following a review meeting with offici...

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

A 22-year-old civil services aspirant has been arrested for allegedly downloading paid videos of a private coaching centre and selling them on discounted rates on online platforms, police said on Thursday. The accused Priyadarshan Tiwari, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020