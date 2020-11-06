Left Menu
Re-opening of schools, college will be decided on Nov 9: CM

A decision on re-opening of schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu would be taken during a consultative meeting with the officials, parents and teachers on November 9, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Friday.

Updated: 06-11-2020 19:18 IST
A decision on re-opening of schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu would be taken during a consultative meeting with the officials, parents and teachers on November 9, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Friday. The dates for re-opening of schools and colleges were announced earlier, but parents and the public raised objections. Hence, the November 9 meet was convened, he told reporters here.

He also said the 7.5 per centhorizontal reservation in medical courses would apply only for students of government schools and not those from government-aided schools. Pointing out that state-run schools and aided institutions were different, he said the governments move was meant for students of government schools to secure admissions in medical colleges.

Responding to a question on the COVID-19 situation, Palaniswami said the pandemic was on the decline in the state due to the effective action initiated by his government. "The number of infections reported daily is less than 2,500. The spread is under control compared to the situation in other states, he added.

On re-opening of tourist spots in Nilgiris district, he said the government would consider it in phases. To a query on the need to increase MSP for tea leaves, Palaniswami said the issue would be looked into as the prices were now Rs 30 per kg.

On the need for air ambulances to lift seriously ill patients to hospitals outside the district, the Chief Minister said the government would consider the matter. Palaniwami was here to inaugurate Rs 131 crore worth of developmental projects and to review the COVID-19 situation.

