22 IIT Guwahati researchers featured in list of world's top scientists

The list prepared by experts at Stanford University has names of over 1,00,000 scientists, whose published research manuscripts have accelerated progress in their respective fields and influenced productivity of other researchers as well, a statement issued by IIT Guwahati said. The institute's Director T G Sitharam and other faculty members were listed and ranked for their research publications citations for the year 2019 and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:29 IST
Twenty two faculty members and researchers of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati were featured in the list of the world's top two per cent scientists created by Stanford University of the USA. The list prepared by experts at Stanford University has names of over 1,00,000 scientists, whose published research manuscripts have accelerated progress in their respective fields and influenced productivity of other researchers as well, a statement issued by IIT Guwahati said.

The institute's Director T G Sitharam and other faculty members were listed and ranked for their research publications citations for the year 2019 and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research. IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the list are from the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.

"This recognition of several faculty of the institute in the world's top two per cent of Scientists List has placed it in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the Institute. I congratulate all the 22 scientists and their hard work and commitment to furthering science," Sitharam said. The database report on field specific analysis was prepared by Prof John P A Loannidis of Stanford University and his team and was published in the prestigious journal PLOS Biology, the statement said.

