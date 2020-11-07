Veteran journalist Pathmanabhan dead

Senior journalist and former editor of Malayala Manorama weekly, K Pathmanabhan Nair, died due to age-related ailments on Saturday, his family said here. He was 90.

Nair, popularly known as Pathman, began his journalism career after completing his college education. During his decades-long career, he worked in various capacities in the Manorama group till his retirement in 2001.

Under his editorship, the copies of Manorama weekly rose to 14 lakh. He also authored several books.

The last rites will be performed on Sunday at his son's residence.