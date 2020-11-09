Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodia's new virus rules restrain holiday celebrations

Students in Phnom Penh, the capital, and the satellite town of Kandal will not be returning to schools on Tuesday as an Education Ministry order to contain the spread of the virus has shut them down in those places for two weeks. The new restrictions were issued by the Health Ministry on Sunday because Hungary's foreign minister tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Cambodia last week.

PTI | Phnompenh | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:45 IST
Cambodia's new virus rules restrain holiday celebrations
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Cambodians marked their Independence Day holiday Monday, but new coronavirus restrictions kept them from celebrating at karaoke parlors, beer gardens, museums, cinemas and other entertainment venues, which have been ordered shut until further notice. Students in Phnom Penh, the capital, and the satellite town of Kandal will not be returning to schools on Tuesday as an Education Ministry order to contain the spread of the virus has shut them down in those places for two weeks.

The new restrictions were issued by the Health Ministry on Sunday because Hungary's foreign minister tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Cambodia last week. Peter Szijjarto tested positive upon arrival in Thailand on Tuesday following his one-day Cambodia visit. He was placed in quarantine in Bangkok before leaving for Hungary on Wednesday.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Saturday that a Cambodian bodyguard for Szijjarto had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said the bodyguard was the only one of more than 900 people who were involved with Szijjarto's visit to test positive. Hun Sen and four Cabinet ministers are in quarantine because they met with Szijjarto the same day he tested positive. Hun Sen said he has tested negative and will abide by the country's coronavirus guidelines and stay quarantined for 14 days.

All the people involved with the Hungarian foreign minister's trip were undergoing a second coronavirus test Monday. They will be tested four times during the 14-day quarantine period. Education Minister Ros Soveacha issued a statement Monday saying Phnom Penh's Olympic Stadium would close its gym and other facilities because the infected Cambodian bodyguard for Szijjarto also coached sports there.

In his Saturday audio message, Hun Sen said he would not declare a national or local state of emergency, or bar travel by people not involved, but urged people to observe Health Ministry guidelines. Cambodia has reported a total of 297 cases of the coronavirus, with no deaths.

The Education Ministry said the school shutdown was necessary because it has been unable to collect enough information from the parents of those students who had direct or indirect contact with Szijjarto. Schools throughout Cambodia reopened on Nov. 2 after being closed since March due to the coronavirus, but with limited class sizes and hours.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar readies for D-day amid predictions of change

Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it braced for Tuesdays counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD le...

Cambodia's new virus rules restrain holiday celebrations

Cambodians marked their Independence Day holiday Monday, but new coronavirus restrictions kept them from celebrating at karaoke parlors, beer gardens, museums, cinemas and other entertainment venues, which have been ordered shut until furth...

US Police investigating after black male shot dead outside church in North Carolina

North Carolina US, November 9 ANISputnik A Black male has been shot dead outside a church in the US state of North Carolina on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said in a press release, adding that an investigation is underway. The ...

Reinventing Diwali with seed crackers

When the skies turn hazy with pollutants and millions gasp for breath, its time for a Diwali rethink on how to combine celebration with caution. And some innovators are ready with at least one answer seed crackers that burst not with sound...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020