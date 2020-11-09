17-yr-old girl dies by suicide in UP's Mahoba

A 17-year-old Dalit girl has allegedly hanged herself here, police said on Monday, with family members claiming that she was upset with a neighbour who used to stalk her. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, SHO of Mahobkanth, Dinesh Singh said, adding that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

The minor girl and her younger brother used to live with their grandparents here as their parents work as labourers in Delhi, the SHO said. The victim's grandfather, Bhagirath Ahirwar, has alleged that a neighbour used to stalk the girl due to which she was upset, he said, adding that a probe was on.