Counting of votes for UP Assembly bypolls begins
The counting of votes polled during the byelections to seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats was taken up on Tuesday
An average of over 53 per cent voters had exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortunes of 88 candidates in the Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani assembly constituencies
Barring Malhani, which was with the Samajwadi Party, the other seats were in the BJP's kitty.
