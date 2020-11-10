Education Minister inaugurates National Education Day programme at IIT Bombay

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', inaugurated the National Education Day programme (online) at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. IIT Bombay organised the event to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's First Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, on November 11 which is also celebrated as the National Education Day (Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas), every year.

Inaugurating the National Education day programme, the Minister said "Through 'Study in India, Stay in India and Internationalization of Education', we are committed to establishing India as a global hub of education. To ensure high quality of education, it is also necessary that we move forward with cooperation, coordination and agreement with the leading universities of the world. This has been incorporated in National Education Policy 2020 by inviting Top 100 World Universities to set up a campus in India."

Chairman, Drafting Committee of National Education Policy, Dr K. Kasturirangan, in his address said, "National Education Policy 2020 represents an integrated yet flexible approach to education; duly taking cognizance of the interconnectedness of the various phases of education in mind, and how the same will enable continuity, coherence and processes to ultimately realize an end-to-end educational road-map for the country."

During the event, IIT Bombay Research Excellence Awards 2019 which were instituted to recognize the R&D efforts of IIT were conferred to the winners. Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri presented the awards.

Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri said, "National Education Policy 2020 formulated by the Education Ministry is very comprehensive in its scope and through proper assimilation, we expect a big boost in the quality of education for all students in India. At IIT Bombay, we look forward to leveraging the key spirits embodied in this policy document in making our offerings more expansive, substantive and socially relevant. As we celebrate the National Education Day, we reaffirm our commitments to providing quality education and excellence in research."

Professor Krithi Ramamritham Award for creative research-2019 was awarded to Prof. Jayakrishnan Nair, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Bombay for his significant research contributions in "Uncertainty management in the smart, renewable-rich power grid" and to Prof. Varun Bhalerao, Department of Physics, IIT Bombay, for his research contributions in "Electromagnetic counterparts to gravitational wave sources". The award carries a citation and a cash incentive of Rs. 1,00,000/- each.

The inauguration was followed by a workshop on National Education Policy 2020. Owing to the pandemic situation, the photographs of the winners were showcased virtually.

Award Categories include:

Research Publication Award to recognize original research results in peer-reviewed publications and/or other forms such as exhibits (e.g., design, film).

Research dissemination awards to recognize outstanding efforts to disseminate research through monographs/ books/ review chapters/ review papers.

Early research achiever award to young researchers who have already shown their potential for producing outstanding original work.

(With Inputs from PIB)