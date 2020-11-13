Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt orders enquiry against Anna University V-C

Surappa denied the charges and indicated he was ready to face any probe. The Higher Education Department constituted the enquiry committee under retired High Court judge Justice P Kalaiyarasan to go into the allegations since the department said prima facie they (charges) were serious in nature.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:50 IST
TN govt orders enquiry against Anna University V-C

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an enquiry against M K Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, here, over alleged irregularities and corruption. Surappa denied the charges and indicated he was ready to face any probe.

The Higher Education Department constituted the enquiry committee under retired High Court judge Justice P Kalaiyarasan to go into the allegations since the department said prima facie they (charges) were serious in nature. The government said it has ordered the probe based on complaints of rampant corruption in the university, financial irregualrities and graft charges against Surappa, among others.

Justice Kalaiyarasan shall probe into the allegations and if proved true suggest ways and means to prevent such recurrences in future, it said. Denying the allegations against him, Surappa told reporters he was not involved in any corruption and claimed he has not received one paise.

He said he had worked in various institutions, including the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), in various capacities and that he was clean. "The (enquiry) committee will do the job...no problem... it's alright," he said when asked if he was ready to face the probe.

He said he was ready to answer anyone on the charges, adding: "My accounts are open." PTI SA NVG NVG.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Income tax relief for real-estate developers, home buyers announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0

In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, the government has dec...

ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok -company

The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app by Thursday, the company said in a court filing on Friday. TikTok said it ...

Rumours of TMC Singur leader offering to resign, party MLA meets him at his residence

Amid rumours of Trinamool Congress MLA Becharam Manna, who was at the forefront of Mamata Banerjees Singur movement, offering to resign from the Assembly over disagreement on some issues, party legislator Prabir Ghosal Friday met him at his...

FACTBOX-Western Sahara, an old conflict on the verge of explosion

A dispute over Western Sahara threatens to result in a new round of conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front independence movement. Here are some facts about the territory, the dispute and the main players.THE TERRITORY The size of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020