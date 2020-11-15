Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi University defers spot admission for entrance-based undergraduate courses due to COVID-19

The Delhi University on Sunday deferred spot admission for entrance-based undergraduate courses in view of many university departments and officials being affected by COVID-19. Due to this, the spot admission to UG Entrance Based Courses and special cut-off for UG Merit Based Courses have been deferred till further notice," university registrar Vikas Gupta said. "However, as announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display coursewise and categorywise vacant seats in each college on November 18," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 21:52 IST
Delhi University defers spot admission for entrance-based undergraduate courses due to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi University on Sunday deferred spot admission for entrance-based undergraduate courses in view of many university departments and officials being affected by COVID-19. The university has also deferred till further notice the announcement of special cut-off for undergraduate courses for seats that are still vacant after admissions under five cut-off lists. "Many of the university departments and officials have been affected by COVID–19. Due to this, the spot admission to UG Entrance Based Courses and special cut-off for UG Merit Based Courses have been deferred till further notice," university registrar Vikas Gupta said.

"However, as announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display coursewise and categorywise vacant seats in each college on November 18," he added. More than 67,000 seats have been filled in various undergraduate courses in Delhi University so far.

"A total of 67,781 students have taken admissions so far under five cut-off lists. Out of these, 24,261 admissions have been done under the fifth cut-off list which was announced last Saturday," a senior university official said. There are total 70,000 seats in various undergraduate courses at DU this year.

This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team says smooth transition essential

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing while a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden called a seamless transition vital for national security and c...

Motor racing-Leclerc tough on himself after letting podium finish slip

Ferraris Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal assessment of his performance on Sunday in a radio rant after a last lap mistake cost him a place on the Turkish Grand Prix podium.The Monegasque finished fourth after losing out to Racing Points ...

Iran's Rouhani calls for national mobilisation against COVID-19 as cases surge

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared the general mobilisation of the nation and the government to confront the third wave of the coronavirus after health authorities announced the highest ever number of daily cases in the Mid...

Delhi's COVID spike: Stepping in, Amit Shah announces slew of measures; more ICU beds, house-to-house survey

With Delhi reeling from a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday announced a slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, double the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the entire nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020