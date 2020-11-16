Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teachers and parents find the online teaching inadequate and

The study also reveals that most parents are eager to send their children to schools with necessary health safeguards and do not think that the health of their children would be affected in such an event, the university added. "Online education is ineffective because of the basic character of education, and not merely because of lack of access to the net and online resources, especially for school-age children," said Anurag Behar, Vice Chancellor of the Azim Premji University.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:51 IST
Teachers and parents find the online teaching inadequate and

An overwhelming majority of teachers and parents find online teaching inadequate and ineffective and most parents are eager to send their wards to school, revealed a study by a private university here on Monday. The Azim Premji University on Monday released its field study on Myths of Online Education, which was undertaken in five states across 26 districts covering 1,522 schools, the university said in a statement.

These public schools have more than 80,000 students. The objective of the study was to understand the experience of children and teachers with online education.

"The study finds an overwhelming majority of the teachers and parents stating that the online mode is inadequate and ineffective for education," the statement read. The study also reveals that most parents are eager to send their children to schools with necessary health safeguards and do not think that the health of their children would be affected in such an event, the university added.

"Online education is ineffective because of the basic character of education, and not merely because of lack of access to the net and online resources, especially for school-age children," said Anurag Behar, Vice Chancellor of the Azim Premji University. He explained that education required physical presence, attention, thought and emotions, all to be sewn towards learning goals, step-by step, often back-and-forth, and differently for each student.

Behar added that education required intense verbal and non-verbal interactions amongst teachers and students, which is possible only in actual classes. According to the University, more than 80 per cent teachers expressed the impossibility of maintaining emotional connect with children during such classes, thus eliminating the very basis of education, and more than 90 per cent teachers felt that no meaningful assessment of childrens learning was possible during online classes.

The University stated that more than 60 per cent children cannot access online education opportunities. The reasons include non-availability of or inadequate number of smartphones for dedicated use or sharing, and difficulty in using the apps for online learning.PTI GMS BN WELCOME GMS BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro now available on AT&T network

Samsungs rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover Pro, is now available on the ATT networks in the U.S. The device is available for purchase via att.com and FirstNet.com.With its availability on ATT, Galaxy XCover Pro has become the FirstNet Re...

Satya Nadella among 9 American CEOs to meet President-elect Biden

Two Indian-American CEOs, Satya Nadella from Microsoft and Sonia Syngal from GAP, are among a select group of nine business and labour leaders invited by President-elect Joe Biden on Monday to discuss issues related to the countrys economy....

Ethiopia bombs Tigray capital Mekelle, sources say

Ethiopias air force bombed sites in and around the Tigray regions capital of Mekelle on Monday, four diplomatic and military sources said, as a nearly two-week conflict continued.The sources, speaking to Reuters, had no word on casualties o...

Trump may settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup-sources

President Donald Trumps new Pentagon leadership team has not yet signalled an imminent, total withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, raising expectations among allies that Trump might settle for only a partial reduction this year, sour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020