Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt allows opening of higher education institutes from Nov 23

The UGC had last week notified guidelines for reopening of universities and colleges across the country which have been closed since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. For central universities and other centrally-funded higher education institutions, the decision for reopening of campuses has been left to the vice-chancellors and heads.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:14 IST
UP govt allows opening of higher education institutes from Nov 23
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Higher education institutes in Uttar Pradesh will start classes from November 23 following UGC guidelines, an official spokesperson said Tuesday. The classes will run with certain restrictions like maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitisers, thermal scanning and other facilities, according to the government order.

Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Monika Garg has issued a detailed order to all the state and private universities, district magistrates and registrars, the spokesperson said. The classes will be run in a phased manner and it has been made mandatory for teachers, students and employees to wear identity cards, he said.

The institutions have been asked to prepare an academic calendar and run classes as per rotation with 50 per cent students. The UGC had last week notified guidelines for reopening of universities and colleges across the country which have been closed since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For central universities and other centrally-funded higher education institutions, the decision for reopening of campuses has been left to the vice-chancellors and heads. However, for state universities and colleges, the respective state governments were asked to take a call.

The universities and colleges were asked to plan the opening of campuses in a phased manner, with such activities that adhere to COVID-19 norms, including social distancing, use of face masks and other protective measures. As per the UGC guidelines, students and staff are advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones. Universities across the country were closed on March 16 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. A nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Alex Telles tests negative for coronavirus, available for Brazil's clash against Uruguay

Alex Telles has tested negative for coronavirus and as a result, the player is available for Brazils clash against Uruguay. The Brazil Football Confederation has provided the update on the Manchester United defender.The defender already had...

UP Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests 2 Bangladeshis

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS on Tuesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals living in the country illegally with fake documents. Mohammad Iqbad and Mohd Farooq were nabbed on a tip-off that some suspicious elements were residin...

Three health chiefs quit within days in Italy's toe, embarrassing government

The Italian government was left red-faced on Tuesday when a third health chief in Calabria quit in barely a week, leaving the southern regions hospitals rudderless and still lacking an emergency coronavirus plan. The resignation of any seni...

Pads for peace: Indian activists woo women fighters with period products

Indian peace activists have come up with an unusual way to engage with leftist fighters waging a decades-long insurgency in one of the countrys poorest states - send them sanitary napkins.Women make up a large proportion of the guerrillas f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020