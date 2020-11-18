Left Menu
Saudi Arabia announces scholarships for African students

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:14 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabia has announced 424 scholarships for Nigerian students as part of the 6,597 scholarship that the kingdom distributes annually to African students. These scholarships enable African students to study various courses in Saudi universities.

A recent statement by the Royal Embassy in Abuja reportedly said that 150 scholarship slots are also to be given to students from the Republic of Benin annually.

Students interested to avail the scholarships are advised to make inquiries from the ministry of foreign affairs or the ministry of education in their respective countries, the statement added.

"For the links and conditions to apply for the scholarship, students are advised to seek information from the ministry of foreign affairs and ministry of education in their countries."

"The Embassy appreciates the cordial relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as with the friendly African countries," the statement added.

The news comes just after MTN Foundation (MTNF) also awarded 360 scholarships to university students at a ceremony held virtually. The newly awarded scholars of MTN Foundation's scholarship will each get a grant worth N200,000 annually till their graduation but they need to maintain a CGPA of 3.5 or its equivalent. The scholarship grant covers tuition, stipend and book allowance.

