Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM welcomes SC order on assistant basic teachers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order allowing it to fill up vacancies of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state as per results declared by it in May. In a statement issued here, Adityanath said, "The Supreme Court judgement has put its stamp on the UP Government's decision.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:48 IST
UP CM welcomes SC order on assistant basic teachers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order allowing it to fill up vacancies of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state as per results declared by it in May. In a statement issued here, Adityanath said, "The Supreme Court judgement has put its stamp on the UP Government's decision. Shiksha Mitras who have not got a chance will be given another chance by the state government." Instructions have been issued to the Basic Education department to take permission from the Election Commission to distribute appointment letters to the selected candidates.

According to an official of the Basic Education department, Shiksha Mitras are para-teachers, who were appointed by their respective village panchayats before 2010 in primary schools.At present there are over 1.50 lakh Shiksha Mitras in the state. The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill up vacancies of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state as per results declared by it in May. A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit dismissed a batch of petitions including the one filed by the Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association' challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to uphold the cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in the states. The bench, in its judgement, said it has recorded the submission of the state government that a 'Shiksha Mitra' who has been unable to crack the test, would be given another chance to compete in the next selection. The association had challenged the Uttar Pradesh government's order of January 7, 2019, by which the qualifying marks for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2019 were fixed at 65 and 60 for general and reserved categories respectively.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: 11 killed, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara

At least 11 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarats Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said. The accident took place at Waghodi...

UK to ban diesel, petrol cars from 2030 for new Green Industrial Revolution

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday unveiled plans for a new Green Industrial Revolution for the country, including a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and new measures to become a world leader in carbon capture...

Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry

Puducherry, Nov 18 PTI All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday. Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.The revocati...

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances.

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020