Left Menu
Development News Edition

Universities of Takshashila, Nalanda can provide inspiration to deal with today's challenges: Prez

Addressing the fourth annual convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, he said Indian scholars of today should try to create an original body of knowledge which would be useful in dealing with contemporary global challenges. "In dealing with today's challenges, we can draw inspiration from universities in Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila and Vallabhi which had set high standards of teaching and research.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:17 IST
Universities of Takshashila, Nalanda can provide inspiration to deal with today's challenges: Prez

In dealing with present-day challenges, one can draw inspiration from the ancient universities of Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila and Vallabhi which had set high standards of teaching and research, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday. Addressing the fourth annual convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, he said Indian scholars of today should try to create an original body of knowledge which would be useful in dealing with contemporary global challenges.

"In dealing with today's challenges, we can draw inspiration from universities in Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila and Vallabhi which had set high standards of teaching and research. Scholars and students from all across the world came to those centres to attain specialised knowledge," Kovind said at the convocation ceremony. That ancient system, which had many elements of modernity, produced great scholars such as Charaka, Aryabhata, Chanakya, Panini, Patanjali, Gargi, Maitreyi and Thiruvalluvar. They made invaluable contributions to medical science, mathematics, astronomy, grammar and social development, he said.

Today's Indian scholars should try to create such an original body of knowledge which is utilised for dealing with contemporary global challenges. JNU is among those select institutions of higher learning which can reach globally comparable excellence," the President said. About the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the whole world is in a state of crisis because of it.

"In the prevailing scenario of epidemics and pandemics, the National Education Policy, 2020, states that it is critical for higher education institutions to take the lead in undertaking research in areas of infectious diseases, epidemiology, virology, diagnostics, instrumentation, vaccinology and other relevant areas," Kovind said. "Related social issues also need to be studied, preferably with multi-disciplinary approach. In this endeavour, universities like JNU should be at the forefront in developing specific hand-holding mechanisms and promote innovation among student communities," he added. The President said all shades of Indian culture are reflected in JNU.

"Names of buildings, hostels, roads and facilities on the campus are drawn from Indian heritage. This represents a cultural and geographical picture of India at its best. This Indianness is JNU's," he said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' requested students to stick to Indian values and update, upgrade and educate themselves. "Whatever has been learnt so far should now be used to inspire others towards nation building," he said and mentioned the vision and mission of NEP2020 that reflects impactfulness, inclusivity, national and international interests being addressed as part of the policy.

"This is the step of India for being a leader of education in education," the minister said. As many as 603 students were awarded Doctorate of Philosophy from 15 different schools and centres in various disciplines.

Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who attended his last convocation in the capacity with his tenure coming to an end in January, presented the academic report of the university. He emphasised on the establishment of two new schools, School of Engineering and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship along with four new special centres.

Chancellor V K Saraswat urged students to participate in nation building by nurturing entrepreneurship, integration of rural-urban landscape and sustainable development in the country. "The country looks up to the youth for economic development, social cohesiveness and innovation needed for 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. After obtaining immense knowledge from universities like JNU, young scholars should be able to create jobs in tier-two or tier-three cities and contribute towards job creation," he said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to represent U.S. at this week's APEC summit, official says

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to represent the United States at a virtual Asia-Pacific summit this week in which his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping also plans to participate, a U.S. official told Reuters. Trumps participation ...

BJP worker found dead in West Bengal's Coochbehar

A Bhartiya Janata Party BJP worker was found dead in the Tufanganj area of Coochbehar district on Wednesday. The family of the deceased alleged that he was killed by Trinamool Congress-backed goons.We have detained one person. There is no p...

Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a Black teenager outside a mall in February, is resigning from the department. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separatio...

MP Tourism Board collaborates with woman bikers to promote tourism

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board MPTB on Wednesday said it is collaborating with woman bikers to promote state tourism and encourage travellers to explore new and offbeat destinations. Under this collaboration, an all-woman bike trip, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020