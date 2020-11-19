Bihar education minister resigns over corruption taint

Bihar education minister Mewa LalChaudhary, whose appointment to the post had triggered acontroversy on account of a corruption taint, on Thursdaytendered his resignation, barely three days after being swornin as a member of the Nitish Kumar cabinet

Chaudhary, who was allocated the portfolio on Tuesday,a day after taking oath, sent his resignation immediatelyafter assuming charge at 1 P.M., informed sources said

Chaudhary, who belongs to the JD(U) headed by thechief minister, had been named an accused in a five-year-oldcase relating to alleged irregularities in appointment ofteachers and technicians at Bihar Agricultural University,Bhagalpur, where he was the Vice Chancellor.