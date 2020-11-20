Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Board exams to happen for sure, schedule to be announced soon, says CBSE Secretary

The comments by Tripathi come amid demands from various quarters for cancellation or postponement of board exams in view of rising COVID-19 cases. "The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:09 IST
COVID-19: Board exams to happen for sure, schedule to be announced soon, says CBSE Secretary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBSE exams for class 10 and 12 will happen for sure and a schedule is likely to be announced soon, board secretary Anurag Tripathi said on Friday. The comments by Tripathi come amid demands from various quarters for cancellation or postponement of board exams in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

"The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments," he said during a webinar on "New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education" organised by ASSOCHAM. He, however, did not comment upon whether the exams will be conducted in the same format and will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

"During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal," Tripathi said. Schools across the country were closed in March in order to contain spread of novel coronavirus and opened partially in some states from October 15. However, few states decided to keep them closed or closed again in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. The board exams which had to be postponed mid-way were later cancelled and the results were announced on basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online. Noting that a common aim of all education policies including the new National Education Policy (NEP) has been to shift students from rote learning to experiential learning, Tripathi said, "the entire NEP 2020's thrust and main aim is to make a shift to skill and competency based education".

"We need to move students away from knowledge based education to competency and skill based learning. To implement skill-based, competency based education there is a need to transform and follow entire pedagogy based teaching-learning process be it classroom teaching, face-to-face teaching or online teaching. "The pedagogy based teaching-learning process is more about making students more curious, innovative, creative and providing them experiential learning and this can be achieved only when schools, teachers and principals change the teaching pedagogy," he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Max Life to Host 'Dream it, Ace it' - A Unique Career Opportunity Webinar for Aspiring Agent Advisors

Ropes in Lara Dutta Mahesh Bhupathi to talk about the importance of dreams and professional perseverance New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. Max LifeCompany is hosting Dream it, Ace it - a unique career opportu...

COVID-19: Board exams to happen for sure, schedule to be announced soon, says CBSE Secretary

The CBSE exams for class 10 and 12 will happen for sure and a schedule is likely to be announced soon, board secretary Anurag Tripathi said on Friday. The comments by Tripathi come amid demands from various quarters for cancellation or post...

Soccer-Dortmund extend American teenager Reyna's deal to 2025

Borussia Dortmunds teenage attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna has signed a contract extension that will keep the United States international at the club until 2025, the Bundesliga outfit said on Friday. Reyna, who celebrated his 18th birth...

New portal to improve functioning of prison dept in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Inspector General ofPrisons M Kharkrang on Friday launched an e-platform, which isset to smoothen the functioning of the jail departmentThe web portal, e-prisons, is expected to reduce thedelay in information processing as it will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020