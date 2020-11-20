Left Menu
Development News Edition

This World Children’s Day, ‘reimagine a better future’, for every child

The global community is marking World Children’s Day on Friday, calling for societies to “reimagine a better future” for every child, where each one has the opportunity to thrive.

UN News | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:36 IST
This World Children’s Day, ‘reimagine a better future’, for every child

In a joint message, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore called for urgent investment to protect children’s futures.

As the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, “the rights of every child everywhere, need to come first in any recovery plan”, they stated.

The senior officials were joined by several young people from around the world, drawing attention to the challenges facing today’s youth.

“We see our generation facing challenges as never before in our lifetimes, millions of children are missing out on basic health care, are being cut off from education, and are facing poverty and violence everyday”, the youngsters said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic took away ‘normal’, but for us ‘normal’ was never good enough anyway.”

COVID-19 not the ‘only danger’

The youth advocates warned that COVID-19 “is not the only danger.”

“Our planet is suffering and climate change is real, inequality and discrimination are real, the stress on our mental health is very real.

On World Children’s Day, they continued, “we have a unique opportunity to listen to the visions and solutions of children and young people, for generations to discuss and act together.”

That, Ms. Fore and Mr. Sassoli stressed, is why UNCIEF and the European Parliament have come together “to make sure no child is left behind.”

“To make this day to REIMAGINE a better future where all children have a place and opportunities, where all children survive and thrive, where more investments are made today to secure their tomorrow”, the joint message added.

Practical and concrete actions

This year, with COVID-19 upending every aspect lives everywhere, UNICEF launched a plan with practical and concrete actions to protect children.

“Decision makers must start by listening to children and young people and including them in decision-making,” urged UNICEF, stressing that doing so is vital as it is the children who will live with the impact of this pandemic for decades to come.

UNICEF called for global action to ensure all children learn, including by closing the digital divide; guarantee access to health and nutrition services; make vaccines affordable and available to every child; support and protect the mental health of children and young people; and bring an end to abuse, violence, and neglect, among other objectives.

UNICEF/ChuluunbaataA young child has her temperature taken at school in Bayanzurkh district, Mongolia. UNICEF provided infrared thermometers to schools and kindergartens in the district as part of its COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Messages globally

Meanwhile, messages on the Day have been trending globally on social media platforms, offering support, urging action, and also asking for ideas and inspiration to improve future prospects.

Sachin Tendulkar, retired Indian cricket superstar and UNICEF South Asia Goodwill Ambassador, declared that “children are the world’s most valuable resource and our best hope for the future.”

Similarly, Siwon Choi, a singer-songwriter from the Republic of Korea and Regional Ambassador for UNICEF East Asia and the Pacific, invited his Twitter following to “share your ideas for a better future for all.”

Click here to see some of the messages.

‘Go Blue’

Similar to previous years, major world landmarks are “going blue” to stand for the rights of every child. This year, the representative action is not only a celebration but a resolve towards reimagining a better world for children.

,

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhumi Pednekar channels Friday mood in stunning picture: 'Breathe and let go'

Channelling her Friday mood, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday treated fans to a stunning picture in an aesthetic attire. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture as she stunningly posed in her balcony. In th...

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi -police

An unidentified gunman took up to nine people hostage at a microfinance organisation in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Friday, the police said. It was not immediately clear what the gunmans demands were.Police have blocked off the area aro...

DBS offered to buy 50% of Lakshmi Vilas Bank in 2018, but RBI rejected: Promoter

K R Pradeep, the single largest promoter of the crippled Lakshmi Vilas Bank with a 4.8 per cent shareholding, has said that Singapores DBS was keen to acquire 50 per cent stake in the lender for a high valuation in 2018 but the Reserve Bank...

Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of 2 booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple

A court here on Friday adjourned till November 24 the hearing on bail pleas of two people booked for allegedly offering namaz on the premises of a temple here. Faizal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan, and Neelesh Gupta, who belong to a Delh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020