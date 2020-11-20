Samsung sets up innovation lab at IIT-Jodhpur

Left Menu
Mugdha Sinha, secretary to Government, Art, Literature, Cultural & Archaeology, and Director General, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Rajasthan, was the guest of honour. On the inaugural occasion, IIT Director Santanu Chaudhury said that this Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur will expose students to the new technology of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and help them learn industry-relevant skills and make them job-ready.

Updated: 20-11-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:39 IST
An innovation lab of Samsung was inaugurated at IIT-Jodhpur in Rajasthan at an online event on Friday. The event was inaugurated by Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Among the present at the virtual event were Kaushik Saha, chief technology officer, Samsung R&D Institute India; and Deokho Kim, MD and CVP, Samsung Research and Development Institute. Mugdha Sinha, secretary to Government, Art, Literature, Cultural & Archaeology, and Director General, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Rajasthan, was the guest of honour.

On the inaugural occasion, IIT Director Santanu Chaudhury said that this Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur will expose students to the new technology of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and help them learn industry-relevant skills and make them job-ready. "It would also provide an impetus to research and development in the area of augmented reality and virtual reality furthering the national mission of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

The lab has been set up as part of Samsung Digital Academy, Samsung's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that aims to bridge the digital divide and proficiency gaps in the country by skilling students on cutting-edge technology. Academic programmes in the lab would be designed and delivered through collaboration between the Samsung Engineers and the faculty of IIT-Jodhpur. These courses will be offered to B.Tech, M.Tech and PhD students of the institute.

As AR and VR are finding applications in diverse fields like education, industrial design, robotics, infrastructure management and medicine, students of different programmes of the institute including those of medical technology will benefit from this facility. Courses at the lab would be run by Samsung engineers in conjunction with the faculty of IIT-Jodhpur and will be offered to B.Tech, M.Tech and PhD students by the Department Computer Science and Engineering at IIT-Jodhpur. A batch of 30-35 bachelor students would be trained per year and part of this lab would be used by research fellows to conduct their experiments.

