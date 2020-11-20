Left Menu
Incidents of Love Jihad happening in country, Fadnavis claims

He was responding to a question about Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accusing the BJP of `manufacturing' the term Love Jihad and disrupting communal harmony. "These are all pseudo-secular people....They think that attacking and abusing Hindus is secularism," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:18 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday that incidents of `Love Jihad' were taking place in the country and therefore laws to curb the practise were justified. He was responding to a question about Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accusing the BJP of `manufacturing' the term Love Jihad and disrupting communal harmony.

"These are all pseudo-secular people....They think that attacking and abusing Hindus is secularism," the former Maharashtra chief minister said. "Love Jihad is happening in the country and it was also acknowledged in Kerala where the BJP is not in power," he said.

"It is the government's job to frame laws when such things come to light," he said. Some BJP-ruled states have announced plans to prevent so-called `Love Jihad' which refer to an alleged conspiracy to convert Hindu women by marrying them.

About an incident in Mumbai where a Shiv Sena worker asked the owner of a sweet shop to drop the word `Karachi' from the shop's name because it is a Pakistani city, Fadnavis said, "We believe in `Akhand Bharat' (undivided India) and we believe that one day Karachi will be part of India." PTI CLS KRK KRK.

