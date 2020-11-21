Left Menu
Development News Edition

Organisers decide not to hold Jaipur Jewellery Show this year

The decision was taken in the organising committee held on Saturday, JJS chairman Vimal Chand Surana said. The show is held every year in December at JECC in Sitapura. JJS secretary Rajiv Jain said that the committee has decided to organise the show's 17th edition from 24 December to 27 December next year.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 21:47 IST
Organisers decide not to hold Jaipur Jewellery Show this year

Annual 'Jaipur Jewellery Show' (JJS) will not be held this year due to coronavirus-related circumstances, according to an industry official. The decision was taken in the organising committee held on Saturday, JJS chairman Vimal Chand Surana said.

The show is held every year in December at JECC in Sitapura. JJS secretary Rajiv Jain said that the committee has decided to organise the show's 17th edition from 24 December to 27 December next year. However, the award ceremony of the show will be held virtually this year. "The award ceremony provides a platform for jewellery makers and designers across the country to showcase their talent, creativity and products," he said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'People need mountains': Swiss ski resorts buck Alpine lockdowns

Blue skies over the Matterhorn drew skiers and snowboarders to Zermatt on Saturday, as well as police to break up crowds, as Switzerlands modest coronavirus restrictions allowed near-normal operations while other Alpine resorts keep their l...

Immobile makes scoring return from virus as Lazio wins 2-0

Ciro Immobile marked his recovery from the coronavirus with a goal as Lazio won 2-0 at last-place Crotone in Serie A on Saturday. Joaqun Correa scored Lazios second as the capital club moved fifth three points below league leader AC Milan,...

Pondicherry T20 tournament temporarily suspended

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry CAP-planned Pondicherry T20 league has been temporarily suspended after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi termed the construction of the stadium in Thuthipet illegalThe honourary secretary of CAP V Chandr...

Rugby-Scarratt's last-gasp penalty helps England to edge past France

England centre Emily Scarratt scored a penalty in the dying seconds as the worlds top-ranked womens team battled to a 25-23 victory over France at Twickenham on Saturday in the second of their two November internationals.The Red Roses came ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020