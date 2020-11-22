CM voices concern over parties plotting crimes against rivals

Left Menu
Narayanasamy said the territorial government would introduce a Bill in the Assembly for availability of 50 per cent of total seats in private medical colleges for students from the Union Territory. On the COVID-19 situation, he said there has been a steep fall in fresh cases since the last few weeks and this could be attributed to the team work done by the health and other departments.

Puducherry, Nov 22 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Sunday expressed concern over some political parties hatching conspiracies to attack opponents and attempting to murder them out of vendetta. Speaking to reporters through a virtual press conference here, he referred to the recent incident of a gang trying to attack Congress general secretary A K D Arumugam.

Arumugam escaped the attack and police were trying to trace those behind it. "We will spare no one whoseover they may be," the Chief Minister said.

He said Puducherry was peaceful and none would be spared if they try to disturb the peace. Referring to 10 per cent quota in medical courses here for students passing out of government schools and clearing NEET, he said, "The Union Health Ministry has assured me of approving the quota envisaged by the territorial government. I hope for a positive reply," He criticised Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for forwarding the proposal of the territorial government for the quota to the Union Home Ministry when she had already been informed of the cabinet decision.

"The delay caused by the Lt Governor by sending the file to the Home Ministry was unnecessary," he said. Narayanasamy said the territorial government would introduce a Bill in the Assembly for availability of 50 per cent of total seats in private medical colleges for students from the Union Territory.

On the COVID-19 situation, he said there has been a steep fall in fresh cases since the last few weeks and this could be attributed to the team work done by the health and other departments. "I will also recognise the work done by Lt Governor in containing the spread of the infection," he said.

He said Puducherry was ahead of other states in the country in the tests for the coronavirus as so far 30 per cent of the total population of 14 lakh have been covered under the sample tests and recovery rate was now around 97 per cent. However, he said, people should not lower their guard in fighting the infection. All safety norms should be adhered to, he added.

