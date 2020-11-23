Left Menu
Development News Edition

Does NEP seek to end reservation policy? Yechury asks PM

In the letter, Yechury highlighted how the NEP had no mention of reservations for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class communities, and the differently-abled. Approved by the Union cabinet in July, the NEP replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. "Does NEP 2020 seek to end the policy of reservations for SC, ST, OBC and disabled in educational institutions?

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:27 IST
Does NEP seek to end reservation policy? Yechury asks PM

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asking him if the new National Education Policy sought to end the reservation policy in the educational institutions. In the letter, Yechury highlighted how the NEP had no mention of reservations for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class communities, and the differently-abled.

Approved by the Union cabinet in July, the NEP replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems. "I am writing this letter to highlight one particular issue which is causing great anxiety especially among SC, ST, OBC communities and the disabled," Yechury said. "It is truly shocking that NEP 2020 makes no mention of reservations for these sections, either for admissions or for appointments to teaching and non-teaching positions." In fact, even the word 'reservation' does not appear anywhere in the policy document. This has led to widespread concern whether this act of omission is deliberate, conveying the intention to reverse many decades of efforts to integrate quality, quantity and equity in the education system, according to Yechury.

The CPI(M) leader sought Modi's response to a set of questions, which the former said were pertinent aspects that need to be discussed. "Does NEP 2020 seek to end the policy of reservations for SC, ST, OBC and disabled in educational institutions? If not, could you please clarify as to why NEP2020 does not contain any mention of reservations?," Yechury asked.

He alleged that various elements of the NEP were being rolled out in different parts of the country in an ad-hoc "piecemeal manner" without discussing with important stakeholders -- state governments (education is on the concurrent list), students, teachers, non-teaching staff and experts. "This is creating grave uncertainties and confusion about the actual direction proposed for the Indian Education system under this new policy, by your government," he added. PTI ASG HMB

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India briefs, shares evidence with foreign envoys on Pakistan hand in terror plot foiled in Nagrota last week

India has briefed a select group of head of missions here about Pakistans direct role in planning the terror attack which was recently foiled by Indian security forces with the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Nagrota in Jammu...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and data showing a rapid expansion in monthly business activity fueled bets of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-driven recession. Economically-sensitive sect...

Russia opens case against Google, saying it failed to delete banned content

Russia has opened a case against U.S. tech giant Google for failing to remove banned content from its search engine, communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday.Roskomnadzor said Google was not removing up to 30 of what it called da...

Serum Institute to focus on supplying COVID-19 vaccine to India first

The Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries, Serums Chief Executive Adar Poonawall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020