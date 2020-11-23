Left Menu
Karna govt launches Project Based Learning, CLAP modules

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar launched the modules, designed by Samagra Sikshana Foundation, through Cisco Webex. More than 18 lakh government school children from classes four to seven in 34 educational districts will receive these learning modules to continue learning at home, a Cisco release said.

The Karnataka government on Monday launched the Project Based Learning and Customised Learning Achievement Path modules for the benefit of more than 18 lakh primary class students in state run schools. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar launched the modules, designed by Samagra Sikshana Foundation, through Cisco Webex.

More than 18 lakh government school children from classes four to seven in 34 educational districts will receive these learning modules to continue learning at home, a Cisco release said. Harish Krishnan, Managing Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Engagements, Cisco India & SAARC, who took part in the launch said, "Cisco is proud to collaborate with the Education Department and Sikshana Foundation to provide learning inputs to students across Karnataka during these unprecedented times, to ensure that learning does not stop." PTI GMS APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

