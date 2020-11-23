New VCs appointed for 6 Odisha universities

On a day Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities Prof Ganeshi Lal lost his wife, he went ahead with his official work and appointed vice-chancellors of six universities on Monday. "Duty first!! Even amidst an irreparable loss of the First Lady, Honble Governor ensures that the new VCs of 6 universities are appointed today, so that they get at least 7 days to join their new assignments as the tenure of the present VCs comes to an end on 30th Nov. 2020," a Twitter post of Governor Odisha said.

Prof Aparajita Chowdhury was appointed as the vice- chancellor of Rama Devi Womens University while Prof Sabita Acharya got the responsibility of the state's oldest Utkal University, an official said. Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo, Prof N Nagaraju, Prof Kishore Kumar Basa and Prof Prafulla Kumar Mohanty were appointed as vice-chancellors of Fakir Mohan University, Gangadhar Meher University, North Odisha University and Khallikote University respectively.

The new vice-chancellors are appointed for a period of four years with effect from the date they assume office as such or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The tenure of vice-chancellors become four years as per the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier, the tenure of the vice-chacellors was three years, the official said..