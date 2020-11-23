Left Menu
Development News Edition

New VCs appointed for 6 Odisha universities

The tenure of vice-chancellors become four years as per the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Earlier, the tenure of the vice-chacellors was three years, the official said..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:47 IST
New VCs appointed for 6 Odisha universities
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel

On a day Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities Prof Ganeshi Lal lost his wife, he went ahead with his official work and appointed vice-chancellors of six universities on Monday. "Duty first!! Even amidst an irreparable loss of the First Lady, Honble Governor ensures that the new VCs of 6 universities are appointed today, so that they get at least 7 days to join their new assignments as the tenure of the present VCs comes to an end on 30th Nov. 2020," a Twitter post of Governor Odisha said.

Prof Aparajita Chowdhury was appointed as the vice- chancellor of Rama Devi Womens University while Prof Sabita Acharya got the responsibility of the state's oldest Utkal University, an official said. Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo, Prof N Nagaraju, Prof Kishore Kumar Basa and Prof Prafulla Kumar Mohanty were appointed as vice-chancellors of Fakir Mohan University, Gangadhar Meher University, North Odisha University and Khallikote University respectively.

The new vice-chancellors are appointed for a period of four years with effect from the date they assume office as such or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The tenure of vice-chancellors become four years as per the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier, the tenure of the vice-chacellors was three years, the official said..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAI commences Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020

Airports Authority of India AAI commenced Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020 23rd November to 27th November 2020. The week-long celebration is being observed at all airports and ANS locations managed by AAI across India. Shri Arvind Singh,...

India smartphone exports could cross USD 1.5 bn in 2020: techARC

India is expected to export smartphones worth USD 1.5 billion over Rs 11,113 crore this year to various countries, including the UAE, the US and Russia, according to a report by research firm techARC. techARC, in its India Mobile Phone Expo...

Exide Industries increases stake in JV with Leclanche to 80.15 pc

Battery maker Exide Industries on Monday said it has increased stake in its joint venture JV with Swiss firm Leclanche to 80.15 per cent with a further investment of Rs 33.17 crore by way of subscription to equity shares of the JV. In June ...

India briefs, shares evidence with foreign envoys on Pakistan hand in terror plot foiled in Nagrota last week

India has briefed a select group of head of missions here about Pakistans direct role in planning the terror attack which was recently foiled by Indian security forces with the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Nagrota in Jammu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020