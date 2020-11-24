Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 966 cr for medical college-hospital plan in Sindhudurg

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a 100 student capacity state-run medical college in Sindhudurg and attaching it to the district general hospital there by upgrading the latter to a 500-bed facility. Hence, setting up of the new medical college was under consideration of the government," it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:26 IST
Maha: 966 cr for medical college-hospital plan in Sindhudurg
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a 100 student capacity state-run medical college in Sindhudurg and attaching it to the district general hospital there by upgrading the latter to a 500-bed facility. As per an official statement, a sum of Rs 966.08 crore has been set aside for the college and hospital project at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The statement said a proposal will be sent to the Centre before November 30 so that the medical college can start in 2021-22. "Considering medical facilities available in the state, it was required to make available a very special treatment medical facility in Sindhudurg too. Hence, setting up of the new medical college was under consideration of the government," it said.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign donors meet to make Afghan aid pledges with tougher conditions

Dozens of nations began pledging billions of dollars in aid for Afghanistan at a conference in Geneva on Tuesday, hoping that peace negotiations recently begun between the government and the Taliban will end nearly two decades of war.During...

Navi Mumbai: Man killed after starting fight over tobacco

A 53-year-old man was killed inNavi Mumbai after he asked the accused for some tobacco andthen slapped him when he refused, police said on TuesdayPolice had found Nanku Rajbhar severely injured onPalm Beach Road on November 19 and he died w...

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm. . DEL79 UP-LD LOVE JIHAD UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a...

Saudi tells U.N. that Houthis to blame for Aramco attack

Saudi Arabia told the U.N. Security Council that Yemens Houthi group were to blame for a missile attack on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah on Monday, urging the 15-member body to stop the threat to global energy security, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020