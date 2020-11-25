Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan main beneficiary of peace, stability in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Qureshi said: “The renewed international focus on peace in Afghanistan through Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political negotiations is a historic opportunity that our Afghan brothers and sisters should seize to build enduring peace, progress and prosperity in their country”. The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s contribution to help Afghanistan attain self-reliance.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-11-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 00:21 IST
Pakistan main beneficiary of peace, stability in Afghanistan: Qureshi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is the main beneficiary of peace and stability in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday. Addressing the 2020 Afghanistan Conference, Qureshi, who led the Pakistan delegation, apprised the international community about Islamabad's constructive contribution to the ongoing Afghan Peace process. The 2020 Afghanistan Conference was co-hosted by Finland, Afghanistan and UNAMA and held virtually from Geneva, Switzerland, according to foreign office.

He "termed Pakistan as a major stakeholder and the largest beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan". Qureshi said: "The renewed international focus on peace in Afghanistan through Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political negotiations is a historic opportunity that our Afghan brothers and sisters should seize to build enduring peace, progress and prosperity in their country".

The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan's contribution to help Afghanistan attain self-reliance. He referred to Pakistan's development assistance of USD 1 billion for Afghanistan and a number of projects in health, education and road infrastructure sectors being undertaken in the country. He recalled Pakistan's investment in capacity building of Afghan people and mentioned 6,000 fully funded scholarships being provided to Afghan students in leading Pakistani universities. Additionally, training is being provided to Afghan officials and professionals in various fields.

The 2020 Afghanistan Conference titled, "Peace, Prosperity and Self-reliance" is the quadrennial pledging conference to support the promotion of sustainable development, prosperity and peace in Afghanistan. Besides President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Foreign Ministers of Switzerland, Finland, Russia, Iran, the US Secretary of State, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Special Envoy of China on Afghanistan led their respective delegations at the Conference.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new coronavirus cases, hospital numbers drop sharply

The number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people in hospital with the virus in France dropped sharply as a national lockdown went into its fourth week.The health ministry reported the number of new cases rose by 9,155 to 2....

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again on global stage

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage after he succeeds President Donald Trump in January, pledging to work together with Washingtons allies abroad. Introducing his new f...

COLUMN-Left in the dark about WTI crude price plunge: Kemp

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission CFTC report on volatility in WTI oil futures, published on Monday, has already been criticised for not probing deeply enough into how and why prices plunged into negative territory for one day i...

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations, The Weeknd shut out

Beyonce led nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with nine nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch, who got six apiece. Swift and British singer Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020