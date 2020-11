Solar power researcher embarks on yatra for promotion of green energy

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday flagged off an 11-year-long`Urja Swaraj Yatra' by professor Chetan Solanki here forthe promotion of green energy

Chouhan also announced that Solanki, an IIT-Mumbaialumnus, will be the state's brand ambassador for solar energytill December 31, 2023

Solanki, who hails from Khargone district, has beeninvolved in research on solar energy for two decades, anofficial release said.