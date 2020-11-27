Uganda: "No room for late registration", UNEB makes last call

The registration for the national examination which will close the enrollment process on Monday 30 November will not accept late registration, said Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), according to a report by Redpepper.

The examination body set for the last one month for year 2020 will end the registration of candidates on Monday and there will be no further enrollments by school owners and stakeholders as said by the UNEB sternly.

The Uganda National Examinations Board, would like to make a last call to heads of examination Centres as well as parents to register all the candidatesfor PLE, UCE and UACE by Monday 30,2O2O. @Educ_SportsUg @UgandaMediaCent @GCICUganda @Blessedjkm1 pic.twitter.com/jChKjJruMB — Uganda National Examinations Board (@UNEB_UG) November 27, 2020

Dan Odongo, the Executive Secretary of UNEB reportedly released a statement "the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) would like to make the last call to Heads of Examination centres as well as parents to register all the candidates for PLE (Primary Leaving Examinations), UCE (Uganda Certificate of Education) and UACE (Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education) by Monday 30th November 2020".

Giving data on the registration, Odongo said that out of 2,164 UACE centers, 77% have registered their candidates and over 85% of 3,640 have registered for UCE, whereas 90% of 13,966 PLE centers are enrolled by now.

Urging to enroll for the remaining he said, "we, therefore, urge the remaining centres to submit the registration data of their candidates within the remaining days as there will be no room for late registration".

Further adding to it, he said that the Head Teachers to perform additional thorough checking to avoid errors in the registration. Adding that every PLE candidate enrolling for the examination is assumed to pay UGX34,000, UGX164,000 for UCE, and UGX186,000 for UACE.