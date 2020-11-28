Report on condensed school syllabus will be submitted to CM on Nov 30: Minister

A report on condensed school syllabus would be submitted to Chief Minister K Palaniswami on November 30, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday. The move is seen as an attempt to clear the confusion on the following syllabus for schools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educational institutions have been closed since March following the Covid-triggered lockdown and though the government allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 recently, it later withdrew the order after opposition from various quarters over fears of coronavirus. Stating that he would submit the syllabus reduced by about 40 to 50 percent to Palaniswami on Monday, Sengottaiyan told reporters in Gobichettipalayam in this district that a detailed announcement will be made within five days of handing over the report to the chief minister.

He also denied a motion to conduct half yearly exams online. An 18-member panel, constituted by the government to look into the aspect of reducing the syllabus for the 2020-21 academic year in view of the closure of schools due to COVID-19, had already submitted its report.