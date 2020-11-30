Left Menu
Maha: No renting of properties in MBVV without police nod

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prohibitory orders against renting out of properties have been imposed in the Mira- Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate limits in Maharashtra, officials said on Monday. The objective is that the police can rush to help people when required, and nab offenders in case of a crime, they said.

People in large numbers from across Maharashtra, other parts of the country and abroad come to stay and indulge in business activities in MBVV, which is a fast-growing city, and their details are required to be with the police, they said. Hence, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in the MBVV area with effect from November 27, a release issued by the commissionerate said.

As per the order, those who give or take a property on rent, including agents, should provide their information to the police within 24 hours of the deal or agreement. Those who have already rented their properties should also give their details to the police immediately, it said.

The MBVV commissionerate, carved out of Thane and Palghar districts, began its operations from October 1 this year. Before its formation, Mira-Bhayander fell under Thane (rural) district police, while Vasai-Virar was under the jurisdiction of Palghar district police.

