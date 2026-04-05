Stars Align: Thane District's First Planetarium Opens Doors
Thane district's inaugural planetarium, located in Sakadbav village near Shahapur town, offers an educational venue featuring a digital dome and observatory. Opened on Sunday, it aims to inspire astronomy learning, supported by stay options and the involvement of prominent local figures like MLA Daulat Daroda and astronomer D.K. Soman.
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- India
Thane district welcomed its first planetarium located in Sakadbav village near Shahapur town. The newly inaugurated Space Astrotainment Planetarium & Observatory (SAPO) boasts a state-of-the-art digital dome with 360-degree projection technology for immersive educational shows in Marathi, Hindi, and English.
The facility covers 3.5 acres and includes an open-sky observatory enabling real-time stargazing through powerful telescopes. Astronomers and enthusiasts can view celestial phenomena like Saturn's rings and the Moon.
During the grand opening, local MLA Daulat Daroda expressed hope that the planetarium would ignite curiosity in children about astronomy. Meanwhile, special guest astronomer D.K. Soman emphasized the potential for the site to evolve into a dedicated hub for astronomical education and research.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Marathi