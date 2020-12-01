DDC polls: J&K records 40.31 per cent polling till 1 pm

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 40.31 per cent voting in the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections till 1 pm on Tuesday, officials said. Banidpora district in Kashmir divisiom recorded the highest polling at 60.99 per cent across the state.

According to the figures provided by the office of the State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara recorded 34.44 per cent voting till 1 pm, Baramulla 24.69 per cent, Ganderbal 39.05 per cent, Srinagar 28.41 per cent, Budgam 37.72 per cent, Pulwama 6.96 per cent, Shopian 13.08 per cent, Kulgam 24.34 per cent and Anantnag 28.13 per cent. Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded 50.47 per cent voting, Doda 55.82 per cent, Ramban 57.31 per cent, Reasi 53.67 per cent, Udhampur 45.31 per cent, Kathua 50.71 per cent, Samba 57.42 per cent, Jammu 61.10 per cent, Rajouri 53.27 per cent and Poonch 59.90 per cent till 1 pm.

While the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 27.84 per cent, Jammu Division recorded 54.10 per cent polling. As many as 321 candidates are in the fray in the second phase of the DDC polls and voting is taking place at 2,142 polling booths. As many as 7.90 lakh voters are eligible to vote in this phase of elections. Out of the 280 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, 43 are going to polls in the second phase. Election is also being held in 83 sarpanch constituencies for which a total of 223 candidates are contesting in the phase two.

Also, bypolls are being held in 331 panch constituencies. Over 700 candidates are in the fray for these seats.