Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neera Tanden shares struggle of her mother Maya in realising American dream

Indian-American Neera Tanden, who has been nominated as the Director of Management and Budget by President-elect Joe Biden, on Tuesday shared the inspiring story of her mother who immigrated to the US from India.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 03:49 IST
Neera Tanden shares struggle of her mother Maya in realising American dream

Indian-American Neera Tanden, who has been nominated as the Director of Management and Budget by President-elect Joe Biden, on Tuesday shared the inspiring story of her mother who immigrated to the US from India. “Like the Vice President-elect’s (Kamala Harris) mother, Shyamala, my mother, Maya, was born in India. Like so many millions, across every generation, she came to America to pursue a better life,” said Tanden at the Biden Transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I was raised in a suburb of Boston — a middle-class kid. But when I was five, my parents got divorced and my mom was left on her own with two children — and without a job,” said Tanden, who was born in Bedford, Massachusetts to immigrant parents from India. After her parents divorced, Tanden's mother was on welfare for nearly two years before obtaining a job as a travel agent. “She faced a choice: return to India, where at the time divorce was stigmatized and opportunity would be limited, or keep fighting for her American Dream. She stayed, and America came through for her when times were tough. We relied on food stamps to eat. We relied on Section 8 vouchers to pay the rent. We relied on the social safety net to get back on our feet,” she said.

“This country gave her a fair shot to reach for the middle class and she made it work. She got a job as a travel agent, and before long, she was able to buy us our own home in Bedford, Massachusetts, and see her children off to college, and beyond,” Tanden said. “I’m here today thanks to my mother’s grit, but also thanks to a country that had faith in us, that invested in her humanity, and in our dreams. I’m here today because of social programs. Because of budgetary choices. Because of a government that saw my mother’s dignity, and gave her a chance,” Tanden said.

Neil Makhija, the executive director of IMPACT, the leading Indian-American advocacy and political action committee, said that Tanden understands the power of the American Dream. She was raised in an immigrant family that benefited from America's social safety net as a ladder to climb to the middle class, he said. “Despite making it to the highest levels of government, she refused to forget where she came from, never backing down from the toughest battles to fight for the American worker. “In Neera Tanden, President-elect Biden has chosen an ideal partner to restore the American dream because she has lived it,” he added. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tanden is an eminently qualified nominee who would be the first woman of color to ever run the Office of Management and Budget..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Despite Trump's continued claims, Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last months election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. To d...

Soccer-Developing Inter not finished article yet, says two-goal Lukaku

Inter Milan are not a great team yet but are growing, striker Romelu Lukaku said after he scored twice in a crucial 3-2 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that handed the Italians a lifeline in the Champions League. The Belgian...

Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden’s immigration policy

Republican politician Nikki Haley Tuesday slammed President-elect Joe Bidens immigration policy claiming it will hurt American workers and insult legal immigrants. Bidens immigration policies will create another border crisis that ...

INTERVIEW-NFL-Brady's Buccaneers can still look scary says Johnson

If Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his receivers get on the same page of coach Bruce Arians playbook the team could be a scary outfit come playoff time, former Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson said on Tuesday.After six Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020