Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sasikala applies for remission

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara prison here, is expected to come out on January 27, 2021 after she deposited Rs 10 crore fine at a special court. However, she has applied for remission of her jail term to come out early, sources close to the leader told PTI.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:34 IST
Sasikala applies for remission

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala, serving a four-year jail term on graft charges, has sought remission and early release from prison, official sources said on Wednesday. Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara prison here, is expected to come out on January 27, 2021 after she deposited Rs 10 crore fine at a special court.

However, she has applied for remission of her jail term to come out early, sources close to the leader told PTI. The prison authorities have forwarded her application to higher officials.

"She has applied for remission of her jail term and it has been forwarded to the head of the department for their consideration," a source said. Authorities are yet to take a call on it.

After the Supreme Court restored the trial court judgment in toto against Sasikala and two of her close relatives in the disproportionate assets case, she surrendered before the court in Karnataka on February 15, 2017 and has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail since then. Her two relatives are also undergoing four years simple imprisonment and all three of them were slapped with a fine of Rs 10 crore each.

With the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016, who was the first accused in the case, the appeal by Karnataka against her stood abated. As per the norms, three days of remission for good conduct is available for every month in jail and so far, she has completed 43 months, making her eligible for a reduction of 135 days in prison.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said hes largely sticking with a partisan, scaled-back COVID-19 relief bill that has already failed twice this fall, even as Democratic leaders and a bipartisan group of moderates offered concessions in...

Tennis-Women's tour aligns tournament categories with ATP

The Womens Tennis Association WTA will rename its tournament categories from next season to align with the mens ATP, a sign of further collaboration between the tours following a season that was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.T...

GDP growth to enter positive territory in Q4: Niti VC

The Indian economy is coming out of the pandemic-induced degrowth and GDP growth will enter the positive territory in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. In an interview to PTI,&#160;Ku...

Leopard hiding inside Dehradun airport rescued

A leopard, which had strayed into the Jollygrant airport and hid itself in a pipe inside its premises, has been rescued by Forest Department personnel, officials said on Wednesday. Terrified by the high decibel sound of incoming and outgoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020