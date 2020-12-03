Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi's consistency is issue, says Sharad Pawar

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's credentials as national leader, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he seems to lack "consistency" to some extent. When asked if the country was ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as leader, Pawar said, "There are some questions in this regard.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi's consistency is issue, says Sharad Pawar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's credentials as national leader, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he seems to lack "consistency" to some extent. Pawar, an ally of the Congress, however, took exception to Barack Obama's unflattering comments on the Congress leader.

Pawar was being interviewed by Lokmat Media chairman and former MP Vijay Darda. When asked if the country was ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as leader, Pawar said, "There are some questions in this regard. There seems to be less consistency.

Obama, in his recently published memoir, has said that the Congress leader appeared to be like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to master the subject. Asked about this, Pawar said it was not necessary that we should accept everybody's view.

"I can say anything about the leadership in our country. But I will not talk about the leadership in another country. One should maintain that limit....I think Obama crossed that limit," he said. Asked about the Congress's future and if Rahul Gandhi was becoming a "hurdle" for the party, Pawar said the leadership of any party depends on what kind of acceptance he or she has within the organisation.

"Though I had differences with (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi and the family, even today Congressmen have a sense of affection for the Gandhi-Nehru family," the NCP chief, who quit the Congress over the leadership issue two decades ago, said..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harish Rawat sits on fast to demand funds for Haridwar Kumbh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday sat on a silent fast on the banks of the Ganga river here, demanding allocation of funds from the Centre for KumbhSitting at the Kisan ghat here, the Congress leader said the Centre...

Pune: Cops bust hawala racket, Rs 3.47 crore seized

Pune police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a hawala racket with the seizure of over Rs 3.47 crore cash. The hawala ring came to light during the ongoing investigation into gutka seizure, the police said.In November this year, the cri...

France says COVID-19 vaccine will be free for all

France will ensure free COVID-19 vaccinations for all who are in its social security system and has earmarked 1.5 billion euros of next years social security budget to cover the cost, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.Castex said ...

Four killed in blast at English water treatment plant

A large blast at a water treatment site on the outskirts of Bristol in England killed four workers and injured a fifth, emergency services said on Thursday. Sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, we can confirm that there ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020