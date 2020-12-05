Kamal Haasan sets up 'Maiam women's task force'

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday announced setting up a 'Maiam women's task force,' as part of his party's efforts to ensure equality and more role for them in various activities. This was an attempt at ensuring the subject of women's equality was not a mere talk but give them better role in the party's affairs, Haasan said in a statement here.

"Towards that, a new Maiam Women's Task Force is being formed," he said. Women office-bearers and those belonging to families of party functionaries can join the initiative to take forward various activities, he said.

"Those not connected to the party, but interested in public welfare and that of Tamil Nadu will work along," he said. The task force will primarily focus on general welfare across the state and involving women interested in alternative politics in the party's activities among others, he added.

Meanwhile, the actor-politician extended his support to beleaguered Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa, facing government inquiry over allegations of corruption and irregularities in the premier technial varsity here. He alleged Surappa was being targeted for being 'honest' and said "when one is hunted down for his honesty, I won't be a mere spectator." The Makkal Needhi Maiam won't keep quiet," he said in a video message.