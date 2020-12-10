Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polling underway for fifth phase of DDC polls in J-K

Polling for the fifth phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as winter chill kept most people indoors early on Thursday, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:26 IST
Polling underway for fifth phase of DDC polls in J-K

Polling for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as winter chill kept most people indoors early on Thursday, officials said. The polling for 37 DDC seats -- 17 in the Kashmir division and 20 in the Jammu division -- began at 7 AM but few people turned up at polling stations in the valley due to freezing weather conditions, they said.

According to the officials, voter turnout is expected to pick up later in the day. The polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 PM. A total of 155 candidates, including 30 females, are in the fray for 17 DDC constituencies in the Kashmir division.

In the Jammu division, 144 candidates, including 40 females, are in the fray for 20 constituencies. Polling is also being held for panch and sarpanch vacancies notified in the fifth phase.

In this phase, 8,27,519 electors, including 4,33,285 males and 3,94,234 females, are eligible to cast their votes. As many as 2,104 polling stations have been setup across the union territory -- 914 in the Jammu division and 1,190 in the Kashmir division.

Of these polling stations, 1,193 are hypersensitive, 472 are sensitive and 439 have been categorised as normal..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition improves but

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya improved a bit on Thursday morning but remained critical, hospital sources said. A five-member team of doctors will be reviewing his condition at around 10 am ...

Kerala Local Body polls: Voting for 2nd phase underway in five districts

Over 8 per cent voting was recorded till 8.00 am, an hour after the second phase of polling is underway in Kerala across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Thursday. Wayanad recorded highest voting percentage o...

Soccer-Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi, Italys goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64.His death comes with the soccer world still in mourning for Argentina icon Diego Maradona, who passed away late last month. Italia...

FACTBOX-Soccer-Italian World Cup hero Paolo Rossi

Factbox on Italian football great Paolo Rossi, who died at the age of 64. Born Sept. 23, 1956 in Prato, ItalyEARLY YEARS Made his professional debut for Juventus in 1973 but after struggling with injuries was loaned to Como, where he made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020