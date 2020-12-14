Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for molesting niece escapes from police custody

He was produced before a court in Tihar premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini PK Mishra said.When the accused was being taken to Tihar Central Jail No. 3, he pushed an assistant sub-inspector and managed to escape after overpowering him, the DCP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 00:16 IST
Man arrested for molesting niece escapes from police custody
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man, who was arrested for allegedly molesting his 10-year-old niece, escaped from police custody while he was being taken to Tihar jail, officials said on Sunday. According to a complaint lodged by the 10-year-old girl's parents, the minor was molested by her uncle when she was alone in the house.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act on the basis of the complaint and the 26-year-old accused was arrested on Saturday. He was produced before a court in Tihar premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said.

When the accused was being taken to Tihar Central Jail No. 3, he pushed an assistant sub-inspector and managed to escape after overpowering him, the DCP said. ''We have registered a case against the accused under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code at Mayapuri police station in west Delhi. Our teams are also working to nab the accused,'' he said.

''A departmental inquiry has also been initiated to ascertain if there was any negligence on part of our staff and appropriate action will be taken accordingly,'' Mishra added..

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Sports News Roundup: Gretzky rookie card sells for record; Mets hire Porter to fill GM post and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Treasury breached by hackers backed by foreign government - sources

A sophisticated hacking group backed by a foreign government stole information from the U.S. Treasury Department and a U.S. agency responsible for deciding policy around the internet and telecommunications, according to people familiar with...

Purchases below MSP should be declared illegal; bar pvt players from doing so: SJM

Amid an ongoing protest against the recent farm laws, RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM suggested a few amendments in the legislations on Sunday to overcome drawbacks and asserted that the governments intent in bringing the laws was ...

Sudanese PM visits Ethiopia to discuss Tigray fighting

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok visited Ethiopia briefly on Sunday with what three senior Sudanese government officials said was an offer to broker a ceasefire in its northern Tigray region, a proposal Ethiopia said was unnecessary bec...

U.S. CDC director 'proud' to sign advisory panel recommendation of COVID vaccine

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said on Sunday that he had signed a CDC advisory panels recommendation of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine.The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ACIP on Saturda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020