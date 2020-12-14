Left Menu
Lankan navy apprehends 47 Indian fishermen

Those apprehended by the Lankan navy hailed from Rameswaram and Puthukottai, even as seven boats were also seized, they added.The fishermen were picked up by the island nations navy while they were fishing near Neduntheevu there, a senior Fisheries department official said.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 47 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday for allegedly fishing in that country's waters, officials here said. Those apprehended by the Lankan navy hailed from Rameswaram and Puthukottai, even as seven boats were also seized, they added.

The fishermen were picked up by the island nation's navy while they were fishing near Neduntheevu there, a senior Fisheries department official said. While 27 fishermen hailed from Rameswaram, the others were from Puthukottai.

They are likely to be produced before a Sri Lankan court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the local fisheries authorities refused fishing permits to 23 Indian boats for allegedly damaging the nets of their Sri Lankan counterparts recently.

The Sri Lankan authorities had taken up the matter with Indian officials..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

