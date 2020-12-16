Rajasthan govt okays creation of 337 new posts

The Rajasthan government has approved the creation of 337 new posts, including in Sanskrit Education and Urban Development departments, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The government has also given its nod for the recruitment for 46 posts of Assistant Town Planners (ATPs), the statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the creation of 337 new posts for Sanskrit Education, Tribal Area Development (TAD) and Urban Development Department and various courts, it said. Under the approval, 308 new educational posts will be created in Sanskrit Education Department. Four new posts of College Hostel Superintendent have been approved in the TAD. Twenty-five posts have been approved for eight newly formed courts.

Forty-six vacant posts of ATPs in the Town Planning Department, various authorities, trusts and other autonomous institutions will also be filled, according to the statement. The state government is continuously filling the vacant posts in various departments to provide more employment opportunities to the youth, it said.

In another decision, Chief Minister Gehlot approved a proposal to reduce the rate of chemical and bacterial testing of samples of private water sources from Rs 1,000 to Rs 600 in rural and urban areas.