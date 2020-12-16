J&K records over 57 percent polling in 7th phase of DDC elections

Amid extreme cold wave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.22 percent polling in the seventh phase of the district development council (DDC) elections held across the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. While Poonch district of Jammu region polled the highest number of votes at 80.12 percent across J&K, Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 70.47 percent in the Kashmir valley.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said 57.22 per cent voting was recorded in the seventh phase in the ongoing DDC elections held Wednesday across Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference here, the SEC said polling was by and large peaceful in the 31 constituencies -- 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division -- that witnessed 57.22 per cent polling.

The SEC informed that polling was held in 1,852 polling stations including 1,068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division. He further said Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 71.93 percent with Poonch district recording the highest polling percentage of 80.12 percent followed by Reasi district with 76.75 percent and 75.63 percent voting recorded in Udhampur district. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Doda district which recorded 58.82 percent voting.

The Kashmir division recorded 39.52 percent average voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 70.47 percent followed by Baramulla with 59.53 percent and Kupwara district with 59.23 percent polling, he added. Giving district wise details, the SEC said that in Kashmir division the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 45.11 percent, Ganderbal 53.69 percent, Anantnag 22.46, Kulgam 17.98 percent, Pulwama 11.06 percent and 6.55 percent polling was registered in Shopian.

Similarly, in Jammu division poll percentage of 74.38 percent was recorded in Samba, 72.85 percent in Kathua, 67.75 percent in Ramban, 73.10 percent in Rajouri, 69.89 per cent in Kishtwar and 68.66 percent in Jammu district. He further said 3,93,200 people (2,10,479 male and 1,82,721 female voters) exercised their right to franchise for the seventh phase across Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, he said counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to the polls in the seventh phase was being conducted..