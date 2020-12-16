Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K records over 57 percent polling in 7th phase of DDC elections

While Poonch district of Jammu region polled the highest number of votes at 80.12 percent across JK, Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 70.47 percent in the Kashmir valley.State Election Commissioner SEC K K Sharma said 57.22 per cent voting was recorded in the seventh phase in the ongoing DDC elections held Wednesday across Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:27 IST
J&K records over 57 percent polling in 7th phase of DDC elections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid extreme cold wave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.22 percent polling in the seventh phase of the district development council (DDC) elections held across the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. While Poonch district of Jammu region polled the highest number of votes at 80.12 percent across J&K, Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 70.47 percent in the Kashmir valley.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said 57.22 per cent voting was recorded in the seventh phase in the ongoing DDC elections held Wednesday across Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference here, the SEC said polling was by and large peaceful in the 31 constituencies -- 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division -- that witnessed 57.22 per cent polling.

The SEC informed that polling was held in 1,852 polling stations including 1,068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division. He further said Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 71.93 percent with Poonch district recording the highest polling percentage of 80.12 percent followed by Reasi district with 76.75 percent and 75.63 percent voting recorded in Udhampur district. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Doda district which recorded 58.82 percent voting.

The Kashmir division recorded 39.52 percent average voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 70.47 percent followed by Baramulla with 59.53 percent and Kupwara district with 59.23 percent polling, he added. Giving district wise details, the SEC said that in Kashmir division the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 45.11 percent, Ganderbal 53.69 percent, Anantnag 22.46, Kulgam 17.98 percent, Pulwama 11.06 percent and 6.55 percent polling was registered in Shopian.

Similarly, in Jammu division poll percentage of 74.38 percent was recorded in Samba, 72.85 percent in Kathua, 67.75 percent in Ramban, 73.10 percent in Rajouri, 69.89 per cent in Kishtwar and 68.66 percent in Jammu district. He further said 3,93,200 people (2,10,479 male and 1,82,721 female voters) exercised their right to franchise for the seventh phase across Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, he said counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to the polls in the seventh phase was being conducted..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

A German scientist who is part of a small team of experts assembled by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where th...

Afghan-Taliban delegation meets Pakistan's foreign minister; discusses Afghan peace process

A high-level delegation of the Afghan Taliban, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday and discussed the Afghan peace process, amid growing incidents of violence in the war-to...

India has extremely high tariffs: USTR Lighthizer

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said India has extremely high tariffs and reducing import duties for certain American goods would help in boosting bilateral trade. Lighthizer also indicated that the change in administ...

Impose Prez rule in Bengal to ensure free polls: Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday demanded the imposition of Presidents rule in West Bengal to ensure free and fair assembly elections in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state. The comments of Vijayvargiya, in-charge of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020