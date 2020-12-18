Left Menu
Maha: Three minor sisters die due to suspected food poisoning

Three sisters, aged three to nine years, died due to suspected food poisoning in Karad tehsil of Maharashtras Satara district, police said on Friday. The minor siblings, who had started vomiting after having dinner with parents at home on Sunday, died in a local hospital over the last three days, Karad city police said.Their parents, who were also hospitalised, are out of danger now, they added.

PTI | Satara | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:43 IST
Three sisters, aged three to nine years, died due to suspected food poisoning in Karad tehsil of Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Friday. The minor siblings, who had started vomiting after having dinner with parents at home on Sunday, died in a local hospital over the last three days, Karad city police said.

Their parents, who were also hospitalised, are out of danger now, they added. ''On Sunday night, the members of the family that lives in Saidapur village in Karad tehsil, had a meal of eggplant curry and basundi (sweet thickened milk). They had bought basundi from a shop. But after going to sleep, all of them started vomiting,'' B R Patil, senior inspector of Karad City police station said.

In the morning, they approached a local doctor. But as the three sisters fell ill, they were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, he said. ''While one of the sisters died on Tuesday night, two others died on Wednesday and Thursday,'' Patil added.

The third girl, who died on Thursday, was in a stable condition and was talking till Wednesday. However, her health deteriorated on Thursday, he said. ''We suspect that basundi might have caused food poisoning. We have sent the victims' viscera along with the stomach wash to a laboratory to ascertainthe poison substance in the food,'' Patil said.

